Cobb County to hand count ballots for Vinings cityhood vote

The county said the public could come and watch.

VININGS, Ga. — A hand count of precinct ballots is scheduled in Cobb County for one polling place. Cobb Elections said they will hand count ballots cast at the Vinings 04 polling location for one race - the Vinings cityhood referendum.

They will compare the hand count to those from the election day scanner to verify their accuracy.

The public is invited to watch on June 6 at 4 p.m. They will be at 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta 30064, in the West Park Conference Room.