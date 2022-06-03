Cobb County to hand count ballots for Vinings cityhood vote

VININGS, Ga. — A hand count of precinct ballots is scheduled in Cobb County for one polling place. Cobb Elections said they will hand count ballots cast at the Vinings 04 polling location for one race - the Vinings cityhood referendum.
They will compare the hand count to those from the election day scanner to verify their accuracy.
The public is invited to watch on June 6 at 4 p.m. They will be at 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta 30064, in the West Park Conference Room.
Vinings was one of the three cityhood referendums put to a vote in the county during the primary election. Vinings, the community on Cobb's southeast border with Fulton County with a longstanding history and in many ways already operates as a de facto independent city, came the closest to not failing. But it was not particularly close - 55.45% for "No" to 45.55% for "Yes."