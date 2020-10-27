Artist Common on the campaign trail with Ossoff, Warnock in Clayton County today

The event featuring the artist and Democratic Senate candidates is happening at Slutty Vegan's Jonesboro location this afternoon.

ATLANTA — Artist and activist Common will be joining Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff this afternoon for an early voting event in Clayton County.

It's a busy day for the rapper and actor of lending his voice to the campaign in Georgia. Before the afternoon event, he's also taking part in a Stand Up Table Talk and get-out-the-vote rally in East Point until about 12:30 p.m.

The Stand Up Table Talk panel discussion will be streamed online at Roland Martin Unfiltered starting at 11 a.m.

The afternoon event with the Senate candidates is slated for 1 p.m. at Slutty Vegan's Jonesboro location.

According to Ossoff's campaign, at that event the Senate candidates and Common will "encourage voters to make a plan to vote early and discuss what's at stake in this election, and then they will then lead a march to the Jonesboro Courthouse to early vote."

The earlier event in East Point will also feature a number of activist figures, including Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, organizer Tamika Mallory and Clark Atlanta University President George French. Civic and student groups on hand will include Black Voters Matter, Georgia Votes, Black Youth Vote and Clark Atlanta.

That event is happening at the Stand-Up Movement Center in East Point.

"100 years after women received the right to vote and 55 years after passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Common is joining Georgia-based and national civic and social justice organizations to talk about what’s at stake during the 2020 elections and why it’s so critical that women and people of color turn out to vote during this election," a release said.