Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears

Under Georgia law, anyone found guilty of voter intimidation can face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.

ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election.

The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.

To help, they put together guides for voters to defer to so that they know what their rights are when they go to cast their ballot. Voter intimidation can go beyond what just takes place as the polls, as robotic calls, mailers and fliers can also represent forms of voter intimidation depending on the message sent.

Jasleen Singh of the Brennan Center for Justice said the project is to remind voters that they have every reason to go to the polls on Tuesday.

"We have seen voter intimidation in various forms in a large part of U.S. history," Singh said. "And so I think that's not new, but I do think this year there is sort of a new reason to be concerned about what we're seeing voters and election officials and what they may face this year in particular."

