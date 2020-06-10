DeKalb County receives more than $4M to help with elections

Officials said the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections will be able to hire more personnel and buy additional voting and mail ballot sorting equipment.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A grant worth more than $4 million will go towards bettering the election process in DeKalb County.

The county made the announcement Tuesday, four weeks before the November general election.

The grant came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Officials said the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections will be able to hire more personnel and buy additional voting and mail ballot sorting equipment.

They will also be able to open more early voting and election day locations.

The coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted the June primary election. Many voters reported standing in hours-long lines in some counties. Several counties have attempted to make improvements since then, so that there can be a better experience for voters for the November election.

“These funds will be used to address longstanding operational issues and increase voter safety and confidence in our voting process,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

DeKalb plans on conducting a review of the elections system; officials said they want to ensure that voters can participate in a fair, free, and convenient elections process.

In addition to the improvements mentioned above, some of the funds will be used for ensuring sanitization of voting equipment and purchasing personal protective equipment for poll workers and voters.