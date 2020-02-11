DeKalb adds more ballot drop boxes, citing absentee ballots not yet turned in

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are hoping an additional nine drop boxes will help them recover a number of outstanding ballots that have yet to be turned in.
The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) office announced on Sunday that it would be adding the ballot boxes, which will be in addition to the 26 boxes that are already in place throughout the county.
The new boxes allow for additional drop-off points, particularly for Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Chamblee, Decatur and Dunwoody addresses within the county.
“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters’ options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.”
The news comes as Georgia and other states have seen a surge in absentee ballot brought on, at least in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic. But even with the record number of ballots turned in, there are also many that are still out in the community.
DeKalb reports that the state is urging voters to use the boxes if they don't plan to bring them in by hand on election day.
"At this point, we can't guarantee that absentee ballots will arrive on time if utilizing the postal service," Hamilton said.
Addressing some concerns about the boxes' security, the county reports that each drop box location is under constant surveillance at all hours.
The newest drop boxes are at the following addresses:
FIRE STATION 1
1670 CLIFTON ROAD
ATLANTA, GA 30329
FIRE STATION 3
100 CLARENDON AVENUE
AVONDALE ESTATES, GA 30002
FIRE STATION 6
2342 FLAT SHOALS ROAD
ATLANTA, GA 30032
FIRE STATION 7
1776 DERRILL DRIVE
DECATUR, GA 30032
FIRE STATION 8
2711 CLAIRMONT ROAD
ATLANTA, GA 30329
FIRE STATION 9
3858 NORTH DRUID HILLS ROAD
DECATUR, GA 30033
FIRE STATION 10
1686 CONSTITUTION ROAD
ATLANTA, GA 30316
FIRE STATION 12
5323 ROBERTS DRIVE
DUNWOODY, GA 30338
FIRE STATION 19
3253 MERCER UNIVERSITY DRIVE
CHAMBLEE, GA 30341
A full list can also be found at DeKalbVotes.com.