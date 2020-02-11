DeKalb adds more ballot drop boxes, citing absentee ballots not yet turned in

The nine new drop-off locations added to the 26 already in place.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are hoping an additional nine drop boxes will help them recover a number of outstanding ballots that have yet to be turned in.

The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) office announced on Sunday that it would be adding the ballot boxes, which will be in addition to the 26 boxes that are already in place throughout the county.

The new boxes allow for additional drop-off points, particularly for Atlanta, Avondale Estates, Chamblee, Decatur and Dunwoody addresses within the county.

“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” said DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters’ options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.”

The news comes as Georgia and other states have seen a surge in absentee ballot brought on, at least in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic. But even with the record number of ballots turned in, there are also many that are still out in the community.

DeKalb reports that the state is urging voters to use the boxes if they don't plan to bring them in by hand on election day.

"At this point, we can't guarantee that absentee ballots will arrive on time if utilizing the postal service," Hamilton said.

Addressing some concerns about the boxes' security, the county reports that each drop box location is under constant surveillance at all hours.

The newest drop boxes are at the following addresses:

FIRE STATION 1

1670 CLIFTON ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30329

FIRE STATION 3

100 CLARENDON AVENUE

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA 30002

FIRE STATION 6

2342 FLAT SHOALS ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30032

FIRE STATION 7

1776 DERRILL DRIVE

DECATUR, GA 30032

FIRE STATION 8

2711 CLAIRMONT ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30329

FIRE STATION 9

3858 NORTH DRUID HILLS ROAD

DECATUR, GA 30033

FIRE STATION 10

1686 CONSTITUTION ROAD

ATLANTA, GA 30316

FIRE STATION 12

5323 ROBERTS DRIVE

DUNWOODY, GA 30338

FIRE STATION 19

3253 MERCER UNIVERSITY DRIVE

CHAMBLEE, GA 30341