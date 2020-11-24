DeKalb County releases recount schedule

Here's how the county will be conducting its official recount over the next week.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County released its recount schedule on Tuesday morning, as all of Georgia's 159 counties began the official recount process that's expected to last into next week.

The county's Voter Registration and Elections director, Erica Hamilton, said DeKalb was "planning on deploying a recount plan that looks very similar to the recent risk-limiting audit," the hand-count conducted last week before Georgia's results were certified.

The county said it would again use the former Sam's Club in Stonecrest as its counting site, and planned to have 100 personnel working shifts to "batch and scan ballots throughout the recount."

Their recount will be conducted at the following days and hours:

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 7 a.m. – until completion

"DeKalb VRE will consider modifying the outlined recount scheduling to ensure completion of the recount efforts in accordance with guidelines outlined by the Georgia Secretary of State," a release said. "All changes to the proposed recount scheduling will be posted on the DeKalbVotes.com website in advance."

The former Sam's Club is located at 2994 Turn Hill Rd. in Stonecrest.

"Designated locations for public observers, news outlets and Secretary of State and political party monitors will be identified. DeKalb County Television 23 (DCTV23) will livestream the recount process," the county said.