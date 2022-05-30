DeKalb District 2 Commission race under recount, election leaders say

A technical error impacted results, election leaders said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County election officials are recounting votes in a commissioner's race.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Election announced the Friday after Primary Election Day it needs to take an extra step to verify votes cast in the District 2 Commission race. Decatur, Chamblee, Brookhaven, Tucker and portions of Atlanta fall under the country's District 2 delineation.

DeKalb VRE said it started rescanning ballots Saturday at 9 a.m. at its offices in Decatur, after the Georgia Secretary of State's Office pointed out an issue in the county's election summary reports, according to a news release. The state's secretary of state's office oversees Georgia's elections.

According to DeKalb VRE, after a review, election officials realized vote totals were displayed incorrectly, making it seem as if candidate Michelle Long Spears received no votes in all but four precincts. DeKalb election leaders said this is an isolated issue and it likely happened after a candidate withdrew from the race.

Election records show Don Broussard dropped out of the competition, leaving Long Spears with two other Democratic challengers. She is currently in third place, but a recount could close the gap. If a runoff occurs, another election will be held on June 21.