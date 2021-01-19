DeKalb County says error was made, order for 25 million voter registration forms wasn't fulfilled

The county meant to order 250,000 total forms, but instead ordered 250,000 packs of 100, they said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County election officials say an order for 25 million voter registration forms was made in error, and went unfulfilled.

The county told 11Alive they intended to order 250,000 individual forms. A document posted to Twitter on Monday by a reporter with Real America's Voice, Heather Mullins, showed an order for 250,000 packs of 100 - or 25 million forms.

That would've been a $10 million expense, according to the document, to obtain roughly two and a half times the number of voter registration forms as there are people in Georgia.

"An input error resulted in 250,000 packs of voter applications initially being ordered as opposed to 250,000 individual voter applications," DeKalb County Elections Director Erica Hamilton said in a statement. "This order has not been filled and the input error, which was likely already flagged by the SOS, will be corrected."

11Alive has reached out to the Secretary of State's Office for further explanation.

According to the document posted on Twitter, the order was made on Nov. 11.

An order of 250,000 individual forms would roughly cover the county's population of unregistered voters, according to Georgia Secretary of State's Office and Census Bureau data.