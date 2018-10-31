DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Concerns over absentee ballots continue with Election Day less than a week away.

One DeKalb County voter reached out to 11Alive looking for answers, after her ballot was challenged because of a problem with her signature. Now, Whitney McGinniss is encouraging others to check the status of their ballots.

McGinniss said she sent DeKalb an absentee ballot application in October.

"A couple days after I sent that e-mail, I got a phone call saying that they couldn't issue me an absentee ballot because my application didn't have a signature," she said.

She reviewed the application she submitted, though, and noticed that she had signed it. So, she resubmitted it. McGinniss said she then received her absentee ballot and mailed it in.

"(I) Waited about a week and went to the Secretary of State's website to check the status of the ballot, and it was listed as challenged for a signature mismatch," she said.

McGinniss told 11Alive she mailed DeKalb County several times and watched her ballot's status through the state's My Voter Page. She didn't know she could check an absentee ballot status until this election. She's suggesting other absentee voters check their status as well.

She claimed she didn't submit any new signature information.

"I've sent e-mails complaining and attesting I am who I say I am," she said, "but if their concern is that I'm not really Whitney McGinniss, I still haven't supplied any additional signatures."

McGinniss said was informed Wednesday afternoon that her ballot would be counted, but on the MVP her ballot will still be listed as challenged. A DeKalb County spokesperson also told 11Alive the county would accept and count her ballot.

Officials said they use a voters' voter registration application to match and verify signatures.

