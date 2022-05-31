DeKalb District 2 race holds up county election certification

A week after Georgia's Primary Election Day, election officials continue to recount votes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County election officials said it will not certify its election results under the state deadline.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Election confirmed Tuesday night that it is not sending in the results of its recount in the District 2 Commission race. Decatur, Chamblee, Brookhaven, Tucker and portions of Atlanta fall under the district.

As of Tuesday, a week after Georgia's Primary Election Day, there were no public results for the race. Ramifications mean DeKalb County could be late in submitting election results, which could be reprimanded with a fine from the State Board of Elections.

Election officials had to rescan ballots for the competition due to a technical error. They began the recount Saturday and worked through Memorial Day weekend to tabulate votes in all 40 precincts in the district.

DeKalb VRE took this course after Georgia's Secretary of State Office noticed an issue in the county's election summary reports, according to a news release. The office oversees elections statewide.

DeKalb election leaders said vote totals from Georgia's Primary Election Day on May 24 were displayed incorrectly, making it seem as if candidate Michelle Long Spears received no votes in all but four precincts. Polling officials stress this is an isolated issue and it likely happened after a candidate withdrew last-minute from the race.

Election records show Don Broussard dropped out of the competition, leaving Long Spears with two other Democratic challengers. She was last listed in third place, but the recount could change that.

If a runoff occurs, another election will be held on June 21.