Georgia Senate runoff | DeKalb County goes viral on Twitter as results come in

Making light of the high-stakes runoff, the internet helped the county become a trending topic.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact.

Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker, users on Twitter said to not take the results to heart just yet. Enough people were sharing their commentary about the county -- it became a trending topic Tuesday night.

"Waiting for Dekalb to enter the chat," one user tweeted.

Waiting for Dekalb to enter the chat #GArunoff pic.twitter.com/oXMexRFiZJ — LivingintheFUTURE (@onlylightboss) December 7, 2022

With more than half of the votes already counted statewide and more than 40% of precincts reporting, people nationwide have taken aim at the metro Atlanta county calling it a bright spot of blue among Georgia's rural red areas.

Herschel Walker: *Gets into the lead for like 5 seconds for once*

DeKalb County: pic.twitter.com/Ve24X1GD7p — Washington Primary Stan 🌉 (@schlagteslinks) December 7, 2022

DeKalb County is the fourth-largest area in Georgia and is a Democratic stronghold in the state. During the November election, Warnock received 84% of the vote.

Warnock flips back to the lead after a big chunk of votes comes in from Dekalb County where Warnock is overperforming his November results. This thing is still too close to call. @11AliveNews #GARunoff pic.twitter.com/Kv6pLkCVlq — Erin Peterson (@ErinKPeterson) December 7, 2022

Though the results are not as tight as during the general election, there's no seemingly clear winner just yet.

However, the internet says DeKalb could change that.

#GaRunoff

Everybody: This is too close to call



DeKalb County: pic.twitter.com/lSzNv31cKH — DC4L (9-3, 3-1) (@scottydigital) December 7, 2022

DeKalb isn't the only county getting all of the attention. Users are pointing to the plentiful of votes left to be counted in Cobb and Fulton counties, too.

Cobb,DeKalb and Fulton county dropping their ballots off to save the day #GArunoff pic.twitter.com/KHqyPS99zi — ♡Danimals❤ (@Dani_19_93) December 7, 2022

All joking aside, this could be anyone's race that will be ultimately decided by voter turnout, as mentioned by Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.