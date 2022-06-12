Georgia Senate runoff | DeKalb County goes viral on Twitter as results come in

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's one U.S. Senate seat left to fill - and Georgia will be the deciding factor in a race where margins matter. However, the race is going viral for more light-hearted reasons: DeKalb County's impact.
Making light of the high-stakes runoff race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker, users on Twitter said to not take the results to heart just yet. Enough people were sharing their commentary about the county -- it became a trending topic Tuesday night.
"Waiting for Dekalb to enter the chat," one user tweeted.
With more than half of the votes already counted statewide and more than 40% of precincts reporting, people nationwide have taken aim at the metro Atlanta county calling it a bright spot of blue among Georgia's rural red areas.
DeKalb County is the fourth-largest area in Georgia and is a Democratic stronghold in the state. During the November election, Warnock received 84% of the vote.
Though the results are not as tight as during the general election, there's no seemingly clear winner just yet.
However, the internet says DeKalb could change that.
DeKalb isn't the only county getting all of the attention. Users are pointing to the plentiful of votes left to be counted in Cobb and Fulton counties, too.
All joking aside, this could be anyone's race that will be ultimately decided by voter turnout, as mentioned by Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
