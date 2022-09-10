DeKalb Voter's Guide | What's on the ballot, where to vote and more

Here's everything you need to know about the November election in DeKalb County, Georgia.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Election Day is right around the corner for voters in Georgia. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, you will decide between a number of races on a local, state and national level.

In DeKalb County, voters will have an opportunity to pick state senators and representatives, and weigh in on county issues. Some cities will also hold special elections (see below).

Here's what to know before heading to the ballot box.

How to check if you're registered

This information can all be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's My Voter Page:

Enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth. Enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number. If you are registered to vote, all your information will be available.

The page also allows you to view your U.S. Congressional District, Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District.

For more information on checking your registration, including what to do if you've changed your address recently, click here.

Where do I go to vote in DeKalb?

Your My Voter Page will, again, will be the key source of information here.

The name and address of your precinct, links to early voting and absentee ballot drop box locations, along with a sample ballot, should all be available on this page if you are registered to vote.

What's on the ballot?

US House - District 5

Christian Zimm (R)

Nikema Williams (I)(D)

State Senate - District 10

Emanuel D. Jones (I)(D)

State Senate - District 40

Austin McDonald (R)

Sally Harrell (I)(D)

State Senate - District 41

Jayre Jones (R)

Kim Jackson (I)(D)

State Senate - District 42

Elena Parent (I)(D)

State Senate - District 44

Gail Davenport (I)(D)

State Senate - District 55

Gloria S. Butler (I)(D)

State House - District 52

Wendy Ahrenkiel (R)

Shea Roberts (I)(D)

State House - District 80

Brian Anderson (R)

Long Tran (D)

State House - District 81

Mary Williams Benefield (R)

Scott Holcomb (I)(D)

State House - District 82

Jenine Milum (R)

Mary Margaret Oliver (I)(D)

State House - District 83

Catherine Bernard (R)

Karen Lupton (D)

State House - District 84

Omari Crawford (D)

State House - District 85

Karla Drenner (I)(D)

State House - District 87

Viola Davis (I)(D)

State House - District 88

William Park Freeman (R)

Billy Mitchell (I)(D)

State House - District 89

Rick Sheppard (R)

Becky Evans (I)(D)

State House - District 90

Jodi Diodati (R)

Saira Draper (D)

State House - District 91

Angela Moore (I)(D)

State House - District 92

Rhonda S. Taylor (I)(D)

State House - District 93

Doreen Carter (I)(D)

State House - District 94

Karen Bennett (I)(D)

State House - District 95

Dexter Dawston (R)

Dar'Shun Kendrick (I)(D)

County Commissioner - District 3

Larry Johnson (I)(D)

County Commissioner - District 7

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (I)(D)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Carol Hayes (I)

Paige Penland

SPECIAL ELECTION DORAVILLE

City Council Member - District 1 - Post 3

(To Fill the Unexpired Term of Rebekah Cohen-Morris, Resigned)

Warren Simmons

Trish Thompson

SM Abu Zahed

SPECIAL ELECTION STONECREST

City Council Member - District Post 3

(To Fill the Unexpired Term of Jazzmin Cobble, Resigned)

Alecia Washington

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

1. Provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly.

Senate Resolution No. 134

Resolution Act No. 304

"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?"

YES -

NO -

2. Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.

House Resolution No. 594

Resolution Act No. 803

"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?"

YES -

NO -

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM

A. Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.

House Bill No. 997

Act No. 859

"Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?"

YES -

NO -

B. Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.

House Bill No. 498

Act No. 260

"Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?"

YES -

NO -

SPECIAL ELECTION CITY OF ATLANTA

- Extension of Hours for Sale of Packaged Alcoholic Beverages on Sundays



“Shall the governing authority of the City of Atlanta be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits by the drink from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight and by the package from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight?”

YES -

NO -

HOMESTEAD QUESTION CITY OF DORAVILLE

- Homestead Exemption

Senate Bill No. 622

Act No. 708

“Shall the Act be approved that provides for an amendment to the $25,000.00 homestead exemption from City of Doraville ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes so as to change the exemption to $10,000.00 of the assessed value of that homestead plus an amount that provides the dollar equivalent of a 2.5 mil reduction of the millage rate applicable to the homestead property with respect to ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the taxable year?”

YES -

NO -

SPECIAL ELECTION CITY OF TUCKER

- Transition of Public Works Services from DeKalb County to City of Tucker

"Shall the City of Tucker be authorized to directly provide road construction and maintenance including curbs, sidewalks, street-lights, devices to control the flow of traffic, and stormwater management rather than rely upon DeKalb County to provide such services on its behalf and to levy and collect ad valorem property tax at a millage rate not to exceed 3 mills simultaneous with the ending of the collection of DeKalb County road and transportation special district ad valorem property tax?"

YES -

NO -

