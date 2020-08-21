Democrats show blueprints for virtual convention as Republicans prepare for RNC on Monday

11Alive Political Analyst Mike Hassinger expects the RNC will follow the Democrats lead for presenting a virtual convention, but will look to change the tone.

ATLANTA — The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday night with Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

After four nights of presenting its virtual convention, the attention now shifts from the Democrats to the Republicans ahead of the Republican National Convention starting on Monday.

"You didn't have the opportunity for any gaffes, or verbal flubs, or errors or missed cues, so that part went off flawlessly," 11Alive political analyst and Republican consultant Mike Hassinger said of the Democrats virtual convention.

The convention was originally scheduled to be held inside Milwaukee's NBA arena where thousands were expected to attend.

Hassinger pointed to the often pre-recorded or taped segments and speeches during the DNC as being a blueprint for avoiding a tragic error.

"The downside to that, it looks rehearsed, it looks kind of stale, it looks phony," he said.

Hassinger also pointed to certain live moments that he found to be unauthentic, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, and their spouses waving to monitors of distant voters at the end of the convention due to COVID-19, instead of the usual crowd in a packed arena.

"The Republican National Convention is going to try to learn from those sort of moments and not duplicate it, but do something different," he said.

One place the RNC may attempt to do something different is during President Donald Trump's acceptance speech on Thursday for the Republican presidential nomination.

Harris and Biden both delivered their speeches from virtually empty rooms.

"President Trump needs to have people in front of him. He needs to feel audience feedback, whether that is good or bad. That is where he gets his charge, his animation for giving a good speech," Hassinger said.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, the president previously pushed his party to still have his acceptance speech take place in front of a crowd inside a packed arena. While around 100 delegates from around the country arrived in Charlotte on Friday and more are expected to arrive over the weekend, no speeches are planned in Charlotte.

Trump is now set to give his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday. No word if there will be a crowd, but Hassinger believes Trump is still pushing for an energetic convention - albeit virtually.

"He wants a big show. Great speech. Dramatic backdrops, big fireworks displays. He wants a visually, appealing convention and I think that is what you're going to see," Hassinger said.

The tone of the convention speeches could be another place the RNC differs from the DNC.

For the Democrats, the party's top names from the Obamas to the Clintons, and, of course, Harris, and Biden, talked with a sense of urgency and they often went directly at Trump.

Hassinger believes the Republicans will pitch a different America.

"The emphasis is going to be on, 'We have made America great, America is great,' they will talk about hope, they will talk about opportunity, talk about heroes and I suspect you're going to see much more positivity than negativity coming out of the GOP convention."

The DNC featured several names from Georgia, including Stacey Abrams, former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.