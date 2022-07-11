DOJ to send poll monitors to 3 Georgia counties

The DOJ announced Monday it was sending monitors to 24 states, including Georgia, to observe compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday it would have election monitors in place at polling sites around the country, including three Georgia counties.

The DOJ said the election observers would "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 64 jurisdictions."

In Georgia, those jurisdictions include Fulton County, Cobb County and Gwinnett County. In addition to Georgia, there will be federal monitors in 23 other states. The Carter Center in Atlanta also said it would also bring its nonpartisan election observation efforts to Fulton County.

The DOJ said in a statement: "Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot."

The monitors will include employees of the Civil Rights Division within the DOJ and personnel from various U.S. Attorneys' Offices.

The DOJ also provided information to report election problems:

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.

The DOJ did not provide any outline or explanation for why it chose the places it did for observation.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.