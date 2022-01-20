New election changes coming for Doraville voters

The Doraville City Council approved two measures Wednesday night; a new map for council representation and the way council members are selected.

ATLANTA — Voters in Doraville can expect some new changes to elections in the city for the next decade.

The Doraville City Council approved two measures Wednesday night; the first being a new map for council representation and the second way will be the way council members are selected from their districts.

According to a release from the city, the new map will divide Doraville into two districts, one that is mostly northwest of Buford Highway and another that is primarily southeast of Buford Highway.

As for how council members will be selected, two members from each district will be voted on by the city at large, with a third representative for each being voted on by the individual districts themselves.

According to the city, district-only voting will begin in 2025. The city of Doraville also stated that "one of the district-only seats will initially be for two years and voted on by the city at large and then in 2025, it will convert to a seat that is only voted on by people in its district."

“This new map ensures our residents will receive fair representation in a format that is easy to understand,” Mayor Joseph Geierman stated. “I commend our council for coming together to unanimously approve these districts and their associated posts – an action that will benefit our city for years to come.”

In addition, Councilwoman Rebekah Cohen Morris, who currently represents the District 2, will not be running for reelection in 2023 and instead adding her seat to District 1.