ATLANTA — Early voting begins on Monday for the City of Atlanta Council District 3 Special Election Runoff race.

The Council 3 seat was left vacant after the death of Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr. in November 2018.

Here is what voters need to know.

WHERE CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Fulton County is opening up the Fulton County Government Center, located at 130 Peachtree St., Monday, April 8. It will remain open until Friday, April 12. Hours of operation are set from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?

The sample ballot on the Fulton County website shows Byron Amos and Antonio Brown as the candidates in the special election runoff.

Left to Right: Byron Amos and Antonio Brown

Photos come from websites of candidates

According to Amos' website, the Atlanta native has been involved in community organizing for more than two decades. He has also served as a member of the Atlanta Board of Education.

Brown's website says he's a successful CEO and has a passion for business and education. He has a non-profit and a scholarship fund that sends children impacted by HIV and AIDS to summer camp.

HOW CAN I FIND OUT IF I CAN VOTE IN THIS ELECTION?

Fulton County officials said Atlanta City Council District 3 residents are encouraged to verify their eligibility to vote in this runoff before heading to the poll by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

The My Voter Page provides resources for polling locations, voter registration status, and more.

Only registered voters in District 3 are eligible to cast a vote, city officials said.

WHEN IS ELECTION DAY?

The Special Runoff Election is set for April 16.

WHY IS THERE A RUNOFF?

Because none of the candidates received 50 percent plus one of the votes in the March special election. There were nine candidates on the ballot.

Byron Amos garnered the largest percentage of the votes - 23 percent or 358 votes. Antonio Brown and Greg Clay both got 19 percent - with 295 and 293 votes, respectively.

The seat became vacant after Young died in November 2018. The 56-year-old had been on leave since September.

