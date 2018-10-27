ATLANTA -- This weekend in the final weekend of early voting before the Nov. 6 general election.

With less than two weeks before Election Day, officials in Cobb County said they have had just over 38,000 people turn out to vote early, up from 15,000 just last week. Cobb is one of the top five counties in the state with the highest turnout. Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb and Henry counties round out the remainder of the top five.

Statewide, nearly 945,000 people have already cast their vote ahead of the general election.

Long wait times for early voting have been common in areas across the state.

In Cobb County, wait times of three hours or more for early voting have been seen. Beginning Monday, Cobb election officials will increase the number of early voting locations from two to 11. Ordinarily, Cobb County would open four locations during the final week of early voting for a midterm election.

RELATED | Full list of early voting locations around metro Atlanta

"We are seeing a great deal of turnout for this election that we normally wouldn't see in a midterm," said Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Listed below are links to the full list of early voting locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta.

Early voting began on Oct. 15 ahead of the general election that, among other races, will determine who will be the next governor of Georgia.

In Georgia, early voting is open through next Friday -- Nov. 2. Hours vary from county to county.

While all counties have polls open on Saturday, Oct. 27, some counties also have Sunday hours on Oct. 28. Check the individual county information as listed above.

Early voting locations are open to residents of the entire county in which they reside, regardless of where they live.

The Secretary of State's office provides information regarding voter information status, current precinct information and a full sample ballot for each registered voter in the state on the office's My Voter Page.

On that page, a visitor can enter their first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth and find out their voter registration status, which precinct they are registered to vote in, along with that address - complete with directions, absentee ballot information and a link to elected officials that represent them.

In addition, there are links to change voter information in the event a voter has moved or needs to make some other change. A sample ballot is presented for the upcoming election so that the voter can see who is running ahead of time and get an idea of any ballot initiatives, referendum questions or proposed constitutional amendments present on the ticket.

Oct. 27 - Mandatory Saturday voting for the November General Election

Nov. 2 - Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November General Election

Nov. 6 - November General Election

If you have any questions, please call the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 404-656-2871 weekdays from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

© 2018 WXIA