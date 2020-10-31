Drama ebbs as early voting concludes

Crowds thin after millions vote over 3 weeks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three weeks of early voting came to a mostly quiet halt Friday. Records show that early voting and absentee voting had nearly exceeded the total votes cast in the presidential election four years ago.

Early voting has had its issues this year. During the June primary, there were long lines. And three weeks ago there were long lines during the first week of early voting in the general election.

Friday voters found a refreshing change.

"This is my first time voting. Ever!" said Sarah Weldeavzghi, a DeKalb 20-year-old who had prepared for the worst.

"On the last day (of early voting) I really thought the lines were going to be busy," Weldeavzghi said.

When she arrived at the early voting site at DeKalb County’s main election office, she saw modest lines of mostly good-natured voters.

"It was really easy. I thought it was going to be longer. But they got us in and out really quick," she said with a smile.

That seemed to be the story there much of the day.

"I was expecting to wait about an hour, hour-and-a-half. But it was about 15 minutes. So it was great," said Mona Turner, another DeKalb voter.

It stayed lively but lacked drama. Voters streamed in regularly with absentee ballots. Volunteers were on-hand. One of them was there to ask voters to try to recruit their friends by sending them texts asking them to vote.

"Incredibly orderly," said that volunteer, Barb Sorenson. "People have been polite, excited to vote. No problem."

Juan Higgins, another first-time voter, said he was pleasantly surprised.