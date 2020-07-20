Early voting in state's General Primary runoff starts today

There are many options for early voting across the state and you can go to any location within your county.

ATLANTA — Early voting is underway in the General Primary runoff elections for local and state offices.

Following the June 9 combined statewide primary and Presidential Preference primary election, 94 counties will be holding runoff elections.

Early voting ends Aug. 7, and the runoff will be held Aug. 11.

There are many options for early voting across the state and you can go to any location in your own county.

In Fulton County, the home of the Atlanta Hawks has been transformed into the state's largest voting precinct. They'll also use the arena for early voting ahead of the General Election, beginning Oct. 12, 2020.

The arena is one of 20 locations in Fulton County. Polling locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polls are also open on Saturday. For a complete list, click here.

In Cobb County, there are five locations, including the main election office off Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. Others are located in North Cobb, South Cobb, East Cobb, and West Cobb. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are only available at the main election office. For a complete list, click here.

Five locations in DeKalb County are open for voters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only on August 1st. For a list of locations, click here.

In Gwinnett County, early voting will be held at the main Voter Registrations and Elections Office off Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, four other locations will open. For details, click here.

Because the Aug. 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, voters will be provided the ballot of the same party for which they cast a ballot during the June 9 primary. Voters who did not vote in the June 9 primary are eligible to vote in the runoff and may select a Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. Runoff races will vary by party.

The state received a record number of absentee ballots for the election in June after sending every registered voter an application to receive one.

This time around, you will not get an application. To vote by absentee ballot, download an absentee ballot application or go to the Secretary of State's website at mvp.sos.ga.gov. You must print out the application and return it by mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or in-person to the local County Board of Registrar’s Office.

On Election Day on Aug. 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.