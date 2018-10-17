Early voting is off to a fast start in Georgia.

In Cobb County, some people waited in line for more than three hours to cast their ballots. The director of elections in Cobb County said it is unusual to see this kind of turnout for a governor’s race.

“Generally the day of the election the lines are shorter, but people do want to vote on the day that is convenient,” said Janine Eveler, director of elections in Cobb County. “A lot of folks say they just want to get it done, and want to say that they voted.”

Right now, only one polling location is open in Marietta.

Early voting across metro Atlanta has had a rough start. Voters complained about long wait times at multiple locations since the polls opened this week.

On Monday, Fulton County voters faced delays due to technical difficulties within the county network and had to check in manually.

According to the latest numbers from the State of Georgia, 211,745 ballots have been cast statewide. Over 145,000 voted in person and 66,000 mail-in ballots have been returned. There are still over 132,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding.

Top 5 counties with highest voter turnout as of Tues. Oct. 16

Fulton – 24,480

DeKalb – 15,915

Cobb – 10,536

Gwinnett – 10,347

Clayton – 6,408

