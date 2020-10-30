Live updates | Last day of early voting

Millions have already cast ballots.

ATLANTA — Today is the last day for early voting for the general election. It’s the last chance Georgia voters have to cast their ballots in person before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting began on October 12 and so far, 2.4 million Georgians voted this way.

An additional 1.1 million have had their absentee ballots counted bringing Georgia’s total to 3,588,342 ballots cast for the General Election so far. For comparison, in the 2016 presidential election, 4.2 million Georgians cast ballots, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting locations in some counties were closed yesterday because of power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta. Some continue to be closed today.

11Alive is tracking the latest developments on the last day for early voting. We will update this story as new information comes in.

10:26 a.m. | In Douglas County all early voting locations are extending hours and will remain open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The extension comes after all of their locations were closed yesterday because of power outages.

The Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, Ga.

Old Courthouse, 6754 Church St. Douglasville, Ga.

Deer Lick Park Recreation Center,2105 Mack Rd. Douglasville, Ga.

Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, 500 Highway 92, Douglasville, Ga.

Dog River Public Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, Ga.

Church at Chapel Hill (opens at 12:00 noon, 5357 Chapel Hill Rd. Douglasville, Ga.

Atlanta West Pentecostal (opens at 12 noon, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, Ga.

10:00 a.m. | Georgia's Secretary of State provides a live update on the last day of early voting.

8:15 a.m. | In Gwinnett County, the voting location at Lucky Shoals Park Community Center is closed because of the power outage. Open voting locations and wait times are listed, here.