Midterm election | These are early voting locations in metro Atlanta
While Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, the state's early voting period begins Oct. 17.
Fulton County
DeKalb County
Cobb County
Gwinnett County
Clayton County
Forsyth County
Douglas County
Fayette County
Paulding County
Cherokee County
Bartow County
Pickens County
Dawson County
Hall County
Barrow County
Walton County
Haralson County
Carroll County
Heard
Henry County
Rockdale County
Coweta County
Newton County
Jasper County
Butts County
Spalding County
Lamar County
Pike County
Meriwether County
Georgia voters will soon decide key statewide races -- including if incumbent Republican Brian Kemp will remain governor as he battles once again against Democrat Stacey Abrams for the seat. Libertarian Shane Hazel has also thrown his name in the hat.
Another notable contest on the ballot includes Georgia's U.S. Senate race. Football legend Herschel Walker won the GOP nomination. He will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat that has the potential to tilt the balance in Congress, setting up a high-stakes general election for the state and the country.
As early voting nears, voters can find the polling locations for counties around Atlanta below, according to current listings on the Georgia Secretary of State's website:
Fulton County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following locations: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Georgia Tech Ferst Center, Georgia State University Veterans Memorial Hall, Morehouse College and the Milton Community Center. For dates and times for these locations, the state's website lists them here.
For other locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24- Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alpharetta
Alpharetta Branch Library (10 Park Plaza); Johns Creek Environmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Road); Ocee Library (5090 Abbotts Bridge Road)
Atlanta
Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Road SW); Buckhead Library (269 Buckhead Avenue NE); Ct. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW); Chastain Park Gymnasium (140 Chastain Park Avenue); Dogwood Library(1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway); Evelyn G. Lowery Library @ Cascade (3665 Cascade Road); Fulton Co. Government Center (130 Peachtree Street SW); Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Parkway); Northside Branch Library (3295 Northside Parkway); Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing (2489 Perry Boulevard); Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon (980 Ponce De Leon Ave.) Selena S. Butler Park (98 William Holes Borders Sr. Drive SE); Southwest Arts Center (915 New Hope Road SW); Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Road); High Museum of Art (1280 Peachtree Street NE)
College Park
College Park Library (3647 Main Street); South Fulton Annex (5600 Stonewall Tell Road)
East Point
East Point Library (2757 Main Street)
Fairburn
New Beginnings Senior Center (66 Brooks View Drive)
Johns Creek
North/East Spruill Oaks Library (9500 Spruill Road); Park Place at Newtown School (3125 Old Alabama Road)
Milton
Milton Community Center (1785 Dinsmore Road); Milton Library (855 Mayfield Road)
Palmetto
Palmetto Library (9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway)
Roswell
East Roswell Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Road); Roswell Branch Library (115 Norcross Street)
Sandy Springs
Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose (6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE); North Fulton Annex (7741 Roswell Road)
South Fulton
Burdett Park Gym (2945 Burdett Road); Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton (4055 Flat Shoals Road); Welcome All Park Recreation Center (4255 Will Lee Road); Cedar Grove Church of Christ (9100 Clark Road)
Union City
Etris Community Recreation Center (5285 Lakeside Drive)
DeKalb County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following locations: Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Clarkston Library; For dates and times for these locations, the state's website lists them here.
For other locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 pm.; Oct. 30 from noon to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Atlanta
Besse Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive SE); Emory University (1599 Clifton Road)
Brookhaven
Briarwood Recreation Center (2235 Briarwood Way NE)
Chamblee
North DeKalb Senior Center (3393 Malone Drive)
Decatur
Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Road): Wesley Chapel Library (2861 Wesley Chapel Road)
Dunwoody
Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road)
Ellenwood
County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road)
Stonecrest
The former Sam's Club (2994 Turner Hill Road)
Stone Mountain
Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road); Wade Walker YMCA (5605 Rockbridge Road)
Tucker
Reid H. Coffer Library (5234 Lavista Road)
Cobb County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following locations: Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center (only open from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For other locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24- Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
** Cobb County Elections and Registration Main Office is also open on Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m.
Acworth
North Cobb Senior Center (3900 S. Main Street)
Austell
Collar Park Community Center (2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard); South Cobb Recreation Center (875 Riverside Parkway)
Kennesaw
West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW); Ben Robertson Community Center (2753 Watts Drive);
Mableton
South Cobb Regional Library (805 Clay Road)
Marietta
Cobb County Elections and Registration Main Office (995 Rowell Street); East Cobb Government Service Center (4400 Lower Roswell Road); Tim D. Lee Senior Center (3332 Sandy Plains Road)
Powder Springs
Boots Ward Recreation Center (4845 Dallas Highway); Ron Anderson Rec. Center (3820 Macedonia Road)
Smyrna
Smyrna Community Center (200 Village Green Circle)
Gwinnett County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county.
For locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buford
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 N. Bogan Road)
Dacula
Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Road)
Duluth
Hudgens Center for Arts at Gas South (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Bldg 300); Shorty Howell Park Activity Building (2750 Pleasant Hill Road)
Lawrenceville
Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections (455 Grayson Highway); Rhodes Jordan Community Center (100 E. Crogan Street)
Norcross
Lucky Shoals Park Gym (4651 Britt Road); Pinckneyville Community Center (4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard)
Snellville
Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Road)
Stone Mountain
Mountain Park Activity Building (1063 Rockbridge Road)
Suwanee
Georgie Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Highway)
Clayton County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county.
For locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Forest Park
City of Forest Park Senior Center (5087 Park Avenue)
Hampton
South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Road)
Jonesboro
Elections and Registration Office (121 S. McDonough Street); Lake Spivey Recreation Center (2300 Walt Stephens Road); Lee Headquarters Library (865 Battle Creek Road);
Morrow
Morrow Municipal Complex (1500 Morrow Road)
Rex
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Road)
Riverdale
Virginia Burton Gray Recreational Center (1475 East Fayetteville Road)
Forsyth County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following location: The Elections and Voter Registration Office will have an additional week for early voting (Oct. 17-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and will also be open on Oct. 30 (from noon to 4 p.m.) For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
The Elections and Voter Registration Office and all other locations listed below will have advanced voting on Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cumming
Elections and Voter Registration Office (1201 Sawnee Drive); Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road); Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road; Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road)
Douglas County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county. For a descriptive list of dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
Advance voting at the old Courthouse (6754 Church Street - Douglasville), Boundary Waters Aquatic Center (5000 Georgia Highway 92- Douglasville) and the Lithia Springs Senior Center (7301 Groover Lake Road - Lithia Springs) will be available from Oct. 17- Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For other locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Nov. 4. Times are noted as 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the exception of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, which will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Douglasville
Dog River Library (6100 Ga. Highway 5); Deer Lick Park Rec. Center (2105 Mack Road); Douglas County Courthouse (8700 Hospital Drive); Woodie Fite Senior Center (8750 Dorris Road)
Fayette County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county. For a descriptive list of dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For locations below, advance voting will occur in Fayette County from Oct. 17- Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fayetteville
Fayette County Elections Office (140 Stonewall Avenue West, Ste. 209); Fayette County Public Library (1821 Heritage Park Way);
Peachtree City
Peachtree City Library (201 Willowbend Road)
Tyrone
Tyrone Former Police Office (945 Senoia Road)
Paulding County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following location: Burnt Hickory Park, which is open Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8650 Cartersville Highway - Dallas, Ga.) For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dallas
Watson Government Complex (240 Constitution Boulevard)
Hiram
Dianne Wright Innovation Center (140 Bethel Church Road)
Cherokee County:
When: Timing and available dates vary by location in Cherokee County. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 24-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Acworth
Oak Grove Fire Station 19 Community Center (100 Ridge Mill Court)
Ball Ground
Ball Ground Public Library (432 Old Canton Road)
Woodstock
Grace Community Church (7770 Hickory Flat Highway); Rose Creek Public Library (4476 Towne Lake Parkway)
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct.23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canton
Elections Warehouse (400 East Main Street)
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canton
The Bluffs/Northside Cherokee Conference Center (1130 Bluffs Parkway)
Woodstock
South Cherokee Annex Rec Center (7545 Main Street)
Bartow County:
When: Timing and available dates vary by location in Cherokee County. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Acworth
Allatoona Resource Center (6503 Glade Road);
Adairsville
Manning Mill Park Facility (163B Manning Mill Road)
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cartersville
Cartersville Civic Center (435 West Main Street); Registration Office (1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway)
** The Registration Office is also open for early voting on Saturdays Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 .m.
Pickens County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jasper
Pickens County Rec Center (1329 Camp Road)
Dawson County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dawsonville
Dawson County Elections and Registration Office (96 Academy Avenue)
Hall County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Flowery Branch
Mulberry Creek Community Center (4491 J.M. Turk Road); Spout Springs Library (6488 Spout Springs Road)
Gainesville
Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center (1855 Calvary Church Road); East Hall Community Building (3911 P Davison Road); Gainesville Civic Center (830 Green Street); Murrayville Library (4796 Thompson Bridge Road); North Hall Community Center (4175 Nopone Road)
Barrow County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winder
Barrow County Elections Office (233 E. Broad Street)
Walton County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Loganville
Meridian Park (105 Generation Boulevard)
Monroe
Felker Park Community Room (725 S. Madison Avenue)
Social Circle
South Walton Community Room (573 Fairplay Road)
Haralson County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buchanan
Haralson County Courthouse (4485 Georgia Highway 120)
Carroll County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following location: Advanced voting for the Powell Park Art Center (524 Leslie Drive - Villa Rica) is only open from Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Carrollton
County Administration Building (423 College Street)
Heard:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Franklin
Heard County Courthouse (215 E. Court Square)
Henry County:
When: Timing and available dates are mainly uniform across the county, except for the following locations: Advanced voting for the Fairview Recreation Center (35 Austin Road - Stockbridge) and J.P. Moseley Park (1041 Millers Mill Road - Stockbridge) are only open from Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hampton
Fortson Library (61 McDonough Street)
Locust Grove
Locust Grove Library (115 MLK Jr. Boulevard)
McDonough
Henry County Board of Elections Office (40 Atlanta Street)
Stockbridge
Merle Manders Conference Center (111 Davis Road)
Rockdale County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 2 - 4 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Conyers
Board of Elections Office (1115 West Avenue SW)
Coweta County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the locations listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct, 24 - 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Newnan
East Side Advanced Voting Site at Central Complex (65 Literary Lane); Voter Registration Office (22 East Broad Street)
Newton County:
When: Timing and available dates vary by location in Newton County. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Covington
Prospect Church at Oak Hill (6752 Highway 212)
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 20 - 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 27 - 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Covington
Turner Lake Senior Center (6183 Turner Lake Road)
Jasper County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 - 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monticello
Jasper County Courthouse (126 West Greene Street Suite 6)
Butts County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jackson
Election Office Administration Building (625 W. Third Street)
Spalding County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Griffin
Griffin-Spalding Athletic Hall of Fame (841 Memorial Drive)
Lamar County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24- Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Barnesville
Lamar County Board of Elections and Registration Office (408 Thomaston Street)
Pike County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Nov. from 9 a.m. too 5 p.m.
Zebulon
Pike County Registrar Office (81 Jackson Street)
Meriwether County:
When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county. For more dates and times, the state's website lists them here.
For the location listed below, advanced voting is from Oct. 17- Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31- Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greenville
Election Headquarters (137 S. Court Square)