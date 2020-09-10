LIST | Early voting locations around Atlanta

Here's where you can go and cast your ballot starting Oct. 12.

ATLANTA — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, Georgians can cast their ballot for the November 3 general election at early voting locations around the state.

Where and what time early voting locations are open is determined by county officials. If you're interested in voting early in-person, see below for your county's availability.

And remember, you can only go to a polling site in the county you're registered in.

Hours: Fulton County's early voting hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday until Oct. 23. On Sunday, Oct. 18 and 25, it is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The final week of early voting, Monday Oct. 26-Friday Oct. 30, it is 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where to go:

Atlanta : Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Rd. SW); Buckhead Library (268 Buckhead Ave.); Chastain Park (140 W Wieuca Rd. NW); C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW); High Museum of Art (1280 Peachtree St. NE); Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Pkwy.); Northside Library (3295 Northside Pkwy.); Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library (2489 Perry Blvd. NW); Ponce De Leon Library (980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE); State Farm Arena (1 State Farm Dr.); Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd. SW)

: Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Rd. SW); Buckhead Library (268 Buckhead Ave.); Chastain Park (140 W Wieuca Rd. NW); C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW); High Museum of Art (1280 Peachtree St. NE); Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Pkwy.); Northside Library (3295 Northside Pkwy.); Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library (2489 Perry Blvd. NW); Ponce De Leon Library (980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE); State Farm Arena (1 State Farm Dr.); Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd. SW) Alpharetta : Alpharetta Branch Library (10 Park Plaza); Johns Creek Environmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.)

: Alpharetta Branch Library (10 Park Plaza); Johns Creek Environmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.) East Point : East Point Library (2757 Main St.)

: East Point Library (2757 Main St.) Sandy Springs : Sandy Springs Library (395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE); Dorothy Benson Senior Center (6500 Vernon Wood Dr. SE); North Fulton Service Center Rm. 232 (7741 Roswell Rd.)

: Sandy Springs Library (395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE); Dorothy Benson Senior Center (6500 Vernon Wood Dr. SE); North Fulton Service Center Rm. 232 (7741 Roswell Rd.) Roswell : East Roswell Branch Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Roswell Library (115 Norcross St.)

: East Roswell Branch Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Roswell Library (115 Norcross St.) Union City : Etris Community Recreation (5285 Lakeside Dr.); Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton (4055 Flat Shoals Rd.)

: Etris Community Recreation (5285 Lakeside Dr.); Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton (4055 Flat Shoals Rd.) South Fulton : South Fulton Service Center (5600 Stonewall Tell Rd.); Southwest Arts Center (915 New Hope Rd. SW); Welcome All Recreation Center (4255 Will Lee Rd.)

: South Fulton Service Center (5600 Stonewall Tell Rd.); Southwest Arts Center (915 New Hope Rd. SW); Welcome All Recreation Center (4255 Will Lee Rd.) Johns Creek : Northeast Spruill Oaks Library (9560 Spruill Rd.); Park Place at Newtown (3125 Old Alabama Rd.); Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library (5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd.)

: Northeast Spruill Oaks Library (9560 Spruill Rd.); Park Place at Newtown (3125 Old Alabama Rd.); Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library (5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd.) College Park : Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse)

: Georgia International Convention Center (2000 Convention Center Concourse) Milton : Milton Library (855 Mayfield Rd.)

: Milton Library (855 Mayfield Rd.) Fairburn: New Beginnings Senior Center (66 Brooks View Dr.)

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., every day until Oct. 30, except at the county registrations office in Lawrenceville, where it is 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where to go:

Lawrenceville : Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building (455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 200, this is the 8-5 location); Gwinnett County Fairgrounds (2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy.)

: Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building (455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 200, this is the 8-5 location); Gwinnett County Fairgrounds (2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy.) Buford : Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 North Bogan Rd.)

: Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 North Bogan Rd.) Snellville : Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Rd.)

: Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Rd.) Dacula : Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Rd.)

: Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Rd.) Norcross : Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center (4651 Britt Rd.)

: Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center (4651 Britt Rd.) Suwanee : George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Hwy.)

: George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Hwy.) Stone Mountain : Mountain Park Activity Building (1063 Rockbridge Rd.)

: Mountain Park Activity Building (1063 Rockbridge Rd.) Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Recreation Center (2750 Pleasant Hill Rd.)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Where to go:

Atlanta: Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE);

Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE); Decatur : County Office (4380 Memorial Dr. Ste. 300); Agnes Scott College Mary Brown Bullock Science Center (141 E College Ave./E Dougherty St.); The Gallery at South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.); House of Hope Atlanta-H.F. Shepard Complex (4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy.)

: County Office (4380 Memorial Dr. Ste. 300); Agnes Scott College Mary Brown Bullock Science Center (141 E College Ave./E Dougherty St.); The Gallery at South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.); House of Hope Atlanta-H.F. Shepard Complex (4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy.) Brookhaven : Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Rd. NE)

: Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Rd. NE) Chamblee : Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.)

: Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.) Stone Mountain : Berean Christian Church Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.)

: Berean Christian Church Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.) Ellenwood : County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.)

: County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.) Dunwoody : Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.)

: Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.) Stonecrest : Former Sam's Club Building (2994 Turner Hill Rd.)

: Former Sam's Club Building (2994 Turner Hill Rd.) Tucker: Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 30. No Sunday hours.

Where to go:

Marietta : Cobb County Elections & Registration Office (736 Whitlock Ave.); The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre (3330 Sandy Plains Rd.); East Cobb Government Service Center (4400 Lower Roswell Rd.)

: Cobb County Elections & Registration Office (736 Whitlock Ave.); The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre (3330 Sandy Plains Rd.); East Cobb Government Service Center (4400 Lower Roswell Rd.) Kennesaw : West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW); Ben Robertson Community Center (2753 Watts Dr.)

: West Cobb Regional Library (1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW); Ben Robertson Community Center (2753 Watts Dr.) Austell : Riverside EpiCenter (135 Riverside Pkwy.)

: Riverside EpiCenter (135 Riverside Pkwy.) Mableton : South Cobb Regional Library (805 Clay Rd.)

: South Cobb Regional Library (805 Clay Rd.) Powder Springs : Ward Recreation Center (4845 Dallas Hwy.); Ron Anderson Rec Center (3820 Macedonia Rd.)

: Ward Recreation Center (4845 Dallas Hwy.); Ron Anderson Rec Center (3820 Macedonia Rd.) Acworth : North Cobb Senior Center (3900 S Main St.)

: North Cobb Senior Center (3900 S Main St.) Smyrna: Smyrna Community Center (200 Village Green Cir. SE)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 23; Saturday Oct. 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday Oct. 25 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Friday Oct. 26-30 8 a.m.-7 p.m. No Saturday and Sunday voting Oct. 17-18.

Where to go:

Jonesboro : Elections & Registration Office (121 S McDonough St., 2nd Floor); Lee Headquarters Library (865 Battle Creek Rd.)

: Elections & Registration Office (121 S McDonough St., 2nd Floor); Lee Headquarters Library (865 Battle Creek Rd.) Rex : Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Rd.)

: Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Rd.) Morrow : Morrow Municipal Complex (1500 Morrow Rd.)

: Morrow Municipal Complex (1500 Morrow Rd.) Hampton : South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Rd.)

: South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Rd.) Riverdale: Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center (1475 East Fayetteville Rd.)

Fayette County

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 23, Saturday Oct. 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday-Friday Oct. 26-30 7 a.m.-5 p.m. No voting Saturday Oct. 17 or Sundays.

Where to go:

Fayetteville : Fayette County Elections Office (140 Stonewall Ave. Ste. 209); Fayette County Public Library (1821 Heritage Park Way)

: Fayette County Elections Office (140 Stonewall Ave. Ste. 209); Fayette County Public Library (1821 Heritage Park Way) Peachtree City : Peachtree City Library (201 Willowbend Rd.)

: Peachtree City Library (201 Willowbend Rd.) Tyrone: Tyrone Town Hall (881 Senoia Rd.)

Hours: At two main locations: Mon.-Fri. Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. Oct. 19-23 & 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday Oct. 25 1 p.m.-5 p.m.. No voting Sunday Oct. 18. // All other locations: Saturday Oct. 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. Oct. 26-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where to go:

Stockbridge : Merle Manders Conference Center (111 Davis Rd. *MAIN HOURS LOCATION*); Fairview Recreation Center (35 Austin Rd.); JP Mosley Recreation Center (1041 Millers Mill Rd.)

: Merle Manders Conference Center (111 Davis Rd. *MAIN HOURS LOCATION*); Fairview Recreation Center (35 Austin Rd.); JP Mosley Recreation Center (1041 Millers Mill Rd.) McDonough : Elections & Voter Registration Main Office (40 Atlanta. St. *MAIN HOURS LOCATION*)

: Elections & Voter Registration Main Office (40 Atlanta. St. *MAIN HOURS LOCATION*) Hampton : Fortson Library (61 McDonough St.)

: Fortson Library (61 McDonough St.) Locust Grove: Locust Grove Library (115 MLK Jr. Blvd.)

Hours: Vary by location, click link above. Most are Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Where to go:

Cumming : County Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.); Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Rd.); Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Rd.); Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Rd.); Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Rd.); Parks & Rec Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.); Sexton Hall Enrichment Center (2115 Chloe Rd.) Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Rd.); Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Rd.); Windemere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.)

: County Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.); Coal Mountain Park Community Building (3560 Settingdown Rd.); Cumming Recreation & Parks Multi-Purpose Room (437 Pilgrim Rd.); Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Rd.); Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Rd.); Parks & Rec Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.); Sexton Hall Enrichment Center (2115 Chloe Rd.) Sharon Forks Library (2820 Old Atlanta Rd.); Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Rd.); Windemere Lodge (4444 Front Nine Dr.) Suwanee: Olde Atlanta Clubhouse (5745 Olde Atlanta Pkwy.)

Hours: Main locations 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-23; additional locations Saturday Oct. 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Monday-Friday Oct. 26-30 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where to go:

Woodstock : South Cherokee Anne Building (7545 Main St. *MAIN LOCATION*); Rose Creek Public Library (4476 Towne Lake Pkwy.)

: South Cherokee Anne Building (7545 Main St. *MAIN LOCATION*); Rose Creek Public Library (4476 Towne Lake Pkwy.) Canton : County Elections Office (2782 Marietta Hwy. Ste. 100 *MAIN LOCATION*); County Elections Office Second Site (400 East Main St. *MAIN LOCATION*); Hickory Flat Public Library (2740 East Cherokee Dr.)

: County Elections Office (2782 Marietta Hwy. Ste. 100 *MAIN LOCATION*); County Elections Office Second Site (400 East Main St. *MAIN LOCATION*); Hickory Flat Public Library (2740 East Cherokee Dr.) Ball Ground: Ball Ground Public Library (435 Old Canton Rd.)

Hours: Generally 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26-30, Saturday Oct. 17 and 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only at County Elections Office. No Sunday voting.

Where to go:

Dallas : County Elections Office (240 Constitution Blvd. 1st Floor); Burnt Hickory Park (8650 Cartersville Hwy. *ONLY OPEN OCT. 26-30*).

: County Elections Office (240 Constitution Blvd. 1st Floor); Burnt Hickory Park (8650 Cartersville Hwy. *ONLY OPEN OCT. 26-30*). Hiram: Dianne Wright Innovation Center (140 Bethel Church Rd. *ONLY OPEN OCT. 26-30*)

Hours: Vary by location, see link above. County Courthouse open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-30. One Saturday voting day on Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No Sunday voting.

Where to go:

Douglasville : County Courthouse (8700 Hospital Dr.); After Oct. 19: Boundary Water Aquatic Center (5000 Hwy. 92); Dog River Library (6100 Hwy. 5); Deer Lick Park (2015 Mack Rd.); Old Courthouse (6754 Church St.); Woodie Fite Senior Center (8750 Dorris Rd.); Only Oct: 30 Church at Chapel Hill (5357 Chapel Hill Rd.)

: County Courthouse (8700 Hospital Dr.); After Oct. 19: Boundary Water Aquatic Center (5000 Hwy. 92); Dog River Library (6100 Hwy. 5); Deer Lick Park (2015 Mack Rd.); Old Courthouse (6754 Church St.); Woodie Fite Senior Center (8750 Dorris Rd.); Only Oct: 30 Church at Chapel Hill (5357 Chapel Hill Rd.) Lithia Springs: Only Oct. 30: Atlanta West Pentecostal Church (2960 Skyview Dr.)

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-23; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Oct. 24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Oct. 25; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon. & Tues. Oct. 26-27; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri. Oct. 28-30.

Where to go:

Conyers: Rockdale County Annex (1400 Parker Rd.)

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 23; Sat. Oct. 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at County Elections Office only; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26-30 at two sites, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at County Elections Office.

Where to go:

Carrollton : County Elections Office (423 College St.); Bonner/Stallings Center (118 S White St.)

: County Elections Office (423 College St.); Bonner/Stallings Center (118 S White St.) Villa Rica: Oct. 26-30 Only: Powell Park Recreation Center (524 Leslie Dr.)

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Oct. 30; Saturday Oct. 17 and 24 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No Sunday voting.

Where to go:

Sharpsburg : Central Community Center (65 Literary Ln.)

: Central Community Center (65 Literary Ln.) Newnan: County Administration Building (22 E Broad St.)

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. until Oct. 30. No Sunday voting.

Where to go:

Cartersville : County Elections Office (1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.); Cartersville Civic Center (435 W Main St.)

: County Elections Office (1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.); Cartersville Civic Center (435 W Main St.) Acworth : Only Oct. 26-30: Allatoona Resource Center (6503 Glade Rd. SE)

: Only Oct. 26-30: Allatoona Resource Center (6503 Glade Rd. SE) Adairsville: Only Oct. 26-30: Manning Mill Park (163 Manning Mill Rd.)





Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Oct. 30 unless otherwise noted. Saturday and Sunday voting at Garden Lakes Baptist Church (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays) and Floyd County Administration Building (9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days).

Where to go:

Rome: Floyd County Administration Building (12 E 4th Ave. Ste. 206); Garden Lakes Baptist Church (2200 Redmond Cr.) Only Oct. 19-23: Floyd County Health Dept. (16 E 12th St.); Only Oct. 26-30: Rome Civic Center (400 Civic Center Dr.)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. until Oct. 30; Saturday Oct. 24 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. No voting Sundays or Sat. Oct. 17.

Where to go: