Here's how many early voting ballots have been cast in 2022 Georgia primary election so far

Georgia is seeing strong early voter turnout and it's only expected to increase toward the end of the week.

ATLANTA — Early voting turnout continues to skyrocket for Georgia's 2022 primary election, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

As the third week of early voting continues, the Secretary of State's Office said as of Sunday, it's seeing a 217% increase from the same time point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 155% increase in the 2020 primary election.

As of Sunday, 416,558 Georgians have voted early in the primary including 383,586 in-person voters and 32,972 absentee voters.

Here's the breakdown for ballots:

237,031 Republican

176,592 Democratic

2,935 Nonpartisan

In comparison to election years prior, there were 150,356 in-person early voters through the same day in 2020 and 120,708 in-person early voters in 2018.

Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling tweeted that he expects that number to go up to 600,000+ by the end of the week.

The Secretary of State's Office said Georgia has seen record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year and it's expected to increase during the last days of early voting this week.