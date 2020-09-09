Fulton County reports technical issues at early voting location

Officials said during the delay, some voters waited and others chose to vote at another early voting location. Others chose to return today.

ATLANTA — Early voting for the special election to fill the remainder of the late John Lewis' term in Georgia's 5th Congressional District began on Tuesday.

Already, Fulton County reported some technical issues at one of seven locations.

The Buckhead Library branch "did experience a temporary delay in voting," the Fulton County elections office told 11Alive News on Wednesday.

They said one issue was resolved, however, they became aware of another involving "Poll Pads." They said that problem is the responsibility of the vendor.

"The Elections Department has learned that according to the vendor, the Poll Pads were operating normally until mid-morning due to a technical error," a statement read. "The vendor is currently reviewing the data collected at the site."

Officials said during the delay, some voters waited and others chose to vote at another early voting location. They said others chose to return today.

The remaining term for the 5th Congressional District ends ends Jan. 3, 2021.