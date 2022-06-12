Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties

While Saturday, Nov. 26 has been ruled out as an early voting day due to state law, some counties are preparing to begin the next day, Sunday Nov. 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate.

The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.

While there's been some controversy over the application of state law that says counties cannot conduct early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 because it's a weekend holiday, no such restriction applies to the next day - Sunday Nov. 27.

Because of that, some counties are beginning to prepare to being their early voting on that day. If a county, however, chooses not to conduct early voting that Sunday, all counties in Georgia will begin by at least Monday, Nov. 28.

Here's a look at some around metro Atlanta and what they have posted to their election websites so far:

Douglas County

Douglas County has the earliest posted start date - next Tuesday, Nov. 22. The county advises there will be no voting Nov. 24-26 because of Thanksgiving. For Douglas County early voting locations, click here. Their schedule runs as follows:

Tues.-Weds., Nov. 22-23 : 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.-Fri., Nov. 27-Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Clayton County

Clayton County is beginning its early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to its website. For Clayton County early voting locations, click here. Clayton's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Sun. Nov. 27 : 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is beginning its early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to its website. For Gwinnett County early voting locations, click here. Gwinnett's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Sun.-Fri., Nov. 27-Dec. 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rockdale County

Rockdale County is beginning its early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to its website. For Rockdale County early voting locations, click here. Rockdale's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Sun. Nov. 27 : 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Weds., Nov. 28-30 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., Dec. 1-2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cobb County

Cobb County is beginning its early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27 at certain early voting locations. For a breakdown of those locations, click here. Cobb's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Sun. Nov. 27 : 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cherokee County

Cherokee County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Cherokee County early voting locations, click here. Cherokee's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Forsyth County

Forsyth County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Forsyth County early voting locations, click here. Forsyth's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Paulding County

Paulding County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Paulding County early voting locations, click here. Paulding's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fayette County

Fayette County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Fayette County early voting locations, click here. Fayette's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Coweta County

Coweta County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Coweta County early voting locations, click here. Coweta's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Carroll County

Carroll County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Carroll County early voting locations, click here. Carroll's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hall County

Hall County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Hall County early voting locations, click here. Hall's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Newton County

Newton County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Newton County early voting locations, click here. Newton's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Thurs., Nov. 28-Dec. 1 : 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Barrow County

Barrow County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Barrow County early voting locations, click here. Barrow's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jasper County

Jasper County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Jasper County early voting locations, click here. Jasper's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Heard County

Heard County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Heard County early voting locations, click here. Heard's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meriwether County

Meriwether County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Meriwether County early voting locations, click here. Meriwether's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lamar County

Lamar County does not appear to be conducting early voting on Sun. Nov. 27. For Lamar County early voting locations, click here. Lamar's schedule for the week runs as follows:

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 28-Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County currently lists its early voting period as "TBA" but does have a list of early voting locations that will be available for the runoff.

Other counties

11Alive has reached out to several other counties that currently do not have their advance voting schedules posted for the runoff. We will update this story when we get responses or when they update their elections websites. Those counties include: