Early voting starts Monday in Fulton and Fayette Counties | What to know

Following the passing of Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order to fill the District 68 seat.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Monday, early voting will open in Fayette and Fulton Counties to fill the position of the late Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise (D-Fayetteville.)

The recently elected representative passed away in March after being sworn in just two months prior. Naghise was an accomplished businesswoman elected to serve College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Tyrone, Peachtree City, City of South Fulton and Union City.

Following her passing, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to fill the District 68 seat. 11Alive has compiled a list of voting places that will be available starting Monday, April 24. The special election will take place on May 16. Here are the full details:

Fulton County

When: Voting will start Monday, April 24 and last until May 12. Early voting hours will be held Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.



Voting will start Monday, April 24 and last until May 12. Early voting hours will be held Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Where: Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton at 4055 Flat Shoals Rd, Union City, Georgia 30291

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton at 4055 Flat Shoals Rd, Union City, Georgia 30291 Absentee ballot information: Absentee ballots became available March 17. For more voting information, click the link here.

Fayette County