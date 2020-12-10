Early voting starts Monday Oct. 12 in Georgia

This is projected to be a historic election year in the state of Georgia

ATLANTA — Early voting starts Oct. 12 in Georgia, which is considered a key battleground state. As the political energy in metro Atlanta and the Peach State intensifies, so does the push for a large voter turnout.

With early voting kicking off, this is projected to be a historic election year in the state of Georgia, which makes the countdown to election day even more interesting.

The general election is expected to draw more than 5 million Georgians out to the polls or voting by mail, according to election officials.

11Alive political analyst Andra Gillespie says what makes this year historic is the level of engagement and enthusiasm for politics, credited to the pandemic and protests, with high interest in topics such as social justice, healthcare, and the economy.

“We anticipate that turnout is going to be robust and record-breaking for a couple of reasons,” Gillespie said.

Early voting starts Monday and runs until Oct. 30, a three-week window for people who want to get a head start.

Atlanta community leader Hannah Gebresilassie, and founder of the Promote Positivity Movement, says early voting is crucial to avoid the last-minute scramble to the polls.

“We can not wait until Nov. 3 to get out there and use our voting power,” she said.

She says this moment in political interest, is inspiring and a sign of the times.