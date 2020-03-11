Election Day in Georgia 2020 | Live updates

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks, we'll be keeping you covered for every angle today.

ATLANTA — In a year that has often felt more like a lifetime, the election of a lifetime is finally upon us.

After an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, people will now head to the polls on Election Day to complete America's voting marathon.

If you've still held onto your absentee ballot to this point, you will have to physically place it in a drop box - it's much too late to mail it in now, with the state not accepting any ballots received after polls close at 7 p.m. If you're physically in line to vote before 7 p.m., though, you'll be able to vote no matter what. If you need to, you can also cancel your absentee ballot and vote in person today.

Once polls close around the country, we will begin to learn if the American voters have affirmed four more years for President Donald Trump, or opted to elect a new president in Joe Biden.

With mail-in ballots more prevalent than ever before, however, many states may experience slower counts. Experts have cautioned that it may not be, or even likely will not be, tonight that we conclusively learn who has won.

It's not just the race for president we'll be watching in Georgia, though: We have two Senate races, a number of competitive U.S. House races, and important local races and amendments on the ballot.

And it won't just be our eyes on Georgia - amid changing demographics and a slow-moving political shift, the Peach State is seen as one of the most competitive states in play this year, one that will be closely watched not just by Georgians, but by the nation.

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks to results as they come in later tonight, we'll be keeping you covered for every angle today.

LIVE UPDATES

6:25 a.m. | Something to know: If you requested but never received an absentee ballot, or you've simply changed your mind about wanting to vote with an absentee ballot, you can cancel it and vote in person today:

Important reminder if you changed your mind about voting absentee! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #11Alive #GAvotes https://t.co/fv8evNgg7W — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 3, 2020

6:10 am. | One good piece of news, at least from the looks of where our reporters are stationed, is that thanks to the huge wave of early voting, we're not seeing the issue yet with long lines forming before and as polls open. If you're seeing long lines though email us at news@11alive.com or tweet us at @11AliveNews.

5:45 a.m. | With Georgia's recent history of issues with long lines and other voting day mishaps, some people are already lining up to make sure they get in and out today. Maura Sirianni spoke to one voter in Cobb County at a Powder Springs location, Jerry Dubre, who said: “I don’t want to go through that again, I mean, it took almost six hours for me to vote here last time so I got here early and I got my chairs and my blanket, I’m going to wait it out and get it done.”

After waiting almost 6 hours to vote in Georgia’s June Primary, the first voters are already in line at the George E. Ford Center in Powder Springs



“I don’t want to go through that again,” Jerry Dubre tells me @11AliveNews #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/nWGDTQk7Dp — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) November 3, 2020

Jerry Carnes also spotted a voter waiting outside southeast Atlanta's Louise Whatley Library.

We’ve got a voter waiting outside the Louise Whatley Library in SE Atlanta!! Poll workers here preparing for 7am open. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/Zcz1SzkmR0 — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 3, 2020

5:40 a.m. | Jerry Carnes spoke to Fulton County officials ahead of Election Day, who explained why it's especially important to check your voting site after nearly 100 new polling locations were added by the county.

5:20 a.m. | Welcome to Election Day! As you can imagine, not much going on yet. What you want to know is that polls open at 7 a.m. Here's how you can find your polling location or a drop box for your absentee ballot around metro Atlanta.

Also check out our voter resource page for any additional information you may need this morning!