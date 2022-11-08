Election Results 2022 | Georgia referendum questions

These are the results of the two referendum questions on the 2022 ballot in Georgia.

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to vote, tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of referendum questions that primarily have to do with tax law changes.

Here, you can monitor results for those two Georgia referendum questions on the 2022 ballot, which concern on question about an exemption for the timber industry and one concerning family farms.

Referendum Question A

Ballot text : Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.

: Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment. Question: "Shall the Act be approved which grants a statewide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?"

Referendum Question B

Ballot text : Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.

: Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption. Question: "Shall the Act be approved which expands a statewide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?"

