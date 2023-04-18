Clayton County, Mableton runoff election results

As returns come in on Tuesday night, 11Alive will be tracking the races in these two communities.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Clayton County and Mableton headed back to the polls on Tuesday to weigh in a final time on races that will have a major impact on how their communities are run.

In Clayton County, the election to succeed Victor Hill as sheriff will be decided between his hand-picked successor, Levon Allen, and Clarence Cox. Allen nearly cleared the 50%+1 threshold to avoid a runoff back in March (with 47% of the vote), while Cox had 29% at that time.

In Mableton, runoffs will determine the newly-formed city's first mayor as well as much of the composition of the inaugural City Council.

The mayoral race features Aaron Carman, who was against the initial referendum for cityhood, and Michael Owens, who was for it. Carman received 36% of the vote while Owens garnered 31% of the vote in the first round of voting in March.

For more on these races, including perspectives from the sheriff candidates in Clayton County and the mayoral candidates in Mableton, as well as listings for each of the Mableton City Council races, see our April 18 election guide below:

Clayton County and Mableton April 18 runoff election results

Clayton County sheriff

Mableton mayor

Mableton City Council District 2

Mableton City Council District 3

Mableton City Council District 4