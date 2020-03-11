Watch: NBC News live election day coverage

Who is winning the 2020 presidential election? Watch live winner projections, electoral votes for Trump and Biden, and key races in each state.

NEW YORK — Watch live coverage of the 2020 Election from NBC News in the video below. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. and lasts throughout the day and into the night.

Election Day is finally upon the U.S. Or at least what Americans still call Election Day, since more than 93 million people have already cast ballots in an election that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in more than a century, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with systemic racism.

Key questions linger as the final votes are cast and counted in Tuesday's contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

What do Americans want from a president? Whose turnout approach will win? Will voting be peaceful? Is 2020 more like 1968 or 1980?

Bookmark this page and for real-time 2020 Georgia presidential election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

How many electoral votes are there?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors.

How many electoral votes does it take to win the presidency?

A total of 270 electoral votes is necessary to win the presidency.

Which states have the most electoral votes?

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives. So, combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each.