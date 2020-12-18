Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and others to lead Gwinnett County march to the polls

The event will be happening on Saturday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With more and more attention falling on Georgia as early voting in the Senate runoffs began this week, big names are arriving in the state to take part in the campaign.

A number of high-profile stars will be traveling to Gwinnett County on Saturday to lead a get-out-the-vote march targeting the Latino community.

Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Kate del Castillo, and musical acts La Original Banda El Limón and Kap G will start the march at 12 p.m. at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross.