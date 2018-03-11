MACON, Ga. -- As the race to be Georgia’s next governor enters its final weekend, President Donald Trump is headed to Macon to do some last-minute stumping for Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

Since it was announced earlier this week, many viewers in Central Georgia have called, messaged, tweeted and emailed 13WMAZ asking for more information about the actual event.

Here is what we know, according to Trump’s campaign:

Event Details

Location: Middle Georgia Regional Airport, North Hangar

Time: Doors open at 1 p.m., but the event begins at 4 p.m.

Date: Sunday, November 4, 2018

How to Register

If you are planning to attend, you can register for up to 2 tickets per phone number. There is an online RSVP process through the president's personal website.

Parking

Parking will be available at the now-closed Boeing Plant at 1821 Avondale Mill Road.

Shuttle buses will be taking people to the event who are parked at the plant.

Seating

The event is primarily standing room, except for a wheelchair-designated area.

Space inside the hangar is first come, first serve.

A Jumbotron will be available for people outside the hangar once it reaches capacity. This means people who have tickets are NOT guaranteed to get inside.

Miscellaneous

Outside food is not allowed.

There is no age limit to who can attend the rally.

The capacity for the venue was not released.

