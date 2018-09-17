ATLANTA -- U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg declined late Monday a request that Georgia use paper ballots in the upcoming 2018 general election.

Totenberg had been weighing arguments that the state's current touch-screen ballot system is too prone to hacking to trust with this year's voting.

The current system was adopted by the state in 2002. Although it is user-friendly and easy to tabulate, experts pointed out there's no way to audit the votes taken on the machines.

"It's akin to whispering a vote behind a curtain and hoping somebody writes it down," said attorney David Cross, who represents three Georgia voters suing for an emergency injunction to abandon the system.

RELATED | Judge weighs pros, cons of Georgia paper ballots

State officials, including current Secretary of State Brian Kemp, say eliminating the machines in favor of paper ballots over the next eight weeks would create chaos. Kemp, a defendant in the case, is a Republican candidate for governor. He skipped the court hearing and held a campaign event.

Former Secretary of State Cathy Cox, a Democrat, warned the court against using paper ballots. She said paper ballots presented an "unlimited opportunity for fraud" and that eliminating machines would be "chaotic beyond belief and a setup for massive amounts of voter error."

Cox says paper ballots were difficult to use and easy to manipulate when Georgia used them in the 20th Century.

© 2018 WXIA