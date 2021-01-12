Felicia Moore's message to Atlanta after losing mayor's race

While Dickens spoke to a crowd of his supporters to celebrate the win, Moore took the stage for an equally important moment.

ATLANTA — The results are in for Atlanta's mayoral runoff election.

City Councilmember Andre Dickens won the race Tuesday, becoming Atlanta’s next mayor, defeating the council’s current president, Felicia Moore, after finishing second to her in November. While Dickens spoke to a crowd of his supporters to celebrate the win, Moore took the stage for an equally important moment.

She began by thanking Dickens, who she called beforehand for his "gracious words." Moore added that she was willing, and encouraged all of her supporters to be willing, to help Dickens and his administration saying, "you all know and are all aware that we have some very serious challenges to face in this city."

Moore also delivered a message to those who live in Buckhead; "please work with our mayor." She added that the city is better together than it is a part.

But above all, Moore sought to ease some of the shock and frustration likely felt by her supporters in the room.

"For all of you, keep your head up high," she said. "We all have the same thing that the people in the other room, where they're screaming and shouting in victory, have and that's a love for this great city."

More than anything, Moore stressed that there was no division tonight, saying 'We have to be called to do the very thing we wanted everyone else to do, and that's bring this city together."

Finally, Moore emphasized the reason that she ran; "I wanted to make sure we had a new Atlanta. An Atlanta that was inclusive and more than just Black and white. As I've gone around this city, I've met people from all different faiths, all different religions, and they say 'we want a seat at the table too.' So, I would ask that the next administration open that table and make it large, so all of us can be a part."