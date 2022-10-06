Georgia elections: What voting district are you in?

The state has provided a website that can show anyone their elected officials for their district.

ATLANTA — The general elections are coming up, and though most Peach State voters will be voting on the same offices, there are district-wide seats to decide.

Here's how to find your voting district and the elected officials in them before Election Day.

Georgia has made this one pretty easy; head to My Voter Page and sign-in using your first initial, last name, county and birthday. If the website is not moving forward and says that registration cannot be found, verify that you are registered to vote.

The next page will show the voter's information, and at the top bar, select the "Elected Officials information" tab. That page shows all information for elected officials on the federal, state and local levels.

My Voter Page can be used to check:

Voter registration status

Mail-In application and ballot status

Poll location

Early voting locations

Elected Officials

Registration information on file with the county office

Sample ballot for the upcoming election

Provisional Ballot status

Access to UOCAVA ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens ballots)

There is another way to see the elected officials in your area and check your districts.

Use Open States, which according to the state's General Assembly website, is an "outside governmental resource website where you can enter in your address to find out what Congressional, State House, and State Senate districts you reside in."

The website will ask for your address and then populate the elected legislators for that district.

Also, on the Georgia General Assembly website are the complete list of all state representatives and senators by district with clickable contact information and a copy of their district's map.

Here are all those links -

