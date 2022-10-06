Georgia elections: What voting district are you in?

ATLANTA — The general elections are coming up, and though most Peach State voters will be voting on the same offices, there are district-wide seats to decide.
Here's how to find your voting district and the elected officials in them before Election Day.
Georgia has made this one pretty easy; head to My Voter Page and sign-in using your first initial, last name, county and birthday. If the website is not moving forward and says that registration cannot be found, verify that you are registered to vote.
The next page will show the voter's information, and at the top bar, select the "Elected Officials information" tab. That page shows all information for elected officials on the federal, state and local levels.
My Voter Page can be used to check:
- Voter registration status
- Mail-In application and ballot status
- Poll location
- Early voting locations
- Elected Officials
- Registration information on file with the county office
- Sample ballot for the upcoming election
- Provisional Ballot status
- Access to UOCAVA ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens ballots)
There is another way to see the elected officials in your area and check your districts.
Use Open States, which according to the state's General Assembly website, is an "outside governmental resource website where you can enter in your address to find out what Congressional, State House, and State Senate districts you reside in."
The website will ask for your address and then populate the elected legislators for that district.
Also, on the Georgia General Assembly website are the complete list of all state representatives and senators by district with clickable contact information and a copy of their district's map.
Here are all those links -
More election explainers
11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system. Get more election resources here at /vote.