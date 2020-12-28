Flooding, reported power outage kick off last week of early voting

Reports of flooding and a power outage forced adjustments two a polling site in Athens and another in DeKalb County.

ATLANTA — The final week of early voting in Georgia's Senate runoff did not start out as planned for two polling locations in the metro area.

According to Athens officials, the advance voting site at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road was closed due to flooding at the location. It's unclear what was the source of the flooding.

Officials said voters can use any of the other four advance voting sites while the ACC Extension Office site is closed. The locations include the Lyndon House Arts Center, the Athens-Clarke County Library, the Miriam Moore Community Center, and the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center.

Meanwhile, DeKalb was dealing with a reported power outage at its Flat Shoals Library polling location.

In a tweet, the county said the facility suffered a power outage, but voters were able to still use the touchscreen equipment after a generator was apparently set up.

Due to a power outage at Flat Shoals Library, the facility is without power. Voters can still use the touchscreen equipment at Flat Shoals Library or can vote at the Gallery at South DeKalb. We apologize for any inconvenience. For a list of sites, visit https://t.co/DQA5bxmaIm — DeKalb County Votes (@DeKalbVotes) December 28, 2020

Monday marks the beginning of the final week of early voting for the senate runoff elections in Georgia, and runs from Dec. 28-31.

The consequential Jan. 5 election, between Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbents Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, will determine control of the US Senate in the upcoming session and influence whether President-elect Joe Biden will be able to achieve his goals in the first-half of his administration.