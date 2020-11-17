Floyd County election results after ballots uncovered during audit

Prior to the discovery of these ballots, Trump had a significant lead in the majority Republican county.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 2,600 ballots were not tallied on election night in Floyd County, the Secretary of State's office said.

TRUMP - 27,120 (70.28%)

BIDEN - 10,972 (28.43%)

JORGENSEN - 496 (1.29%)

Once the votes are certified, it should look like this in Floyd County:

TRUMP - 28,763

BIDEN - 11,837

JORGENSEN - 512

Trump received 1,643 additional votes, Biden had 865 more votes and Jorgensen had 16 new votes.

The votes will not be certified until after the audit is complete on Wednesday at midnight and will be done by the Friday deadline, according to the Secretary of state.