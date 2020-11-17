Floyd County election results after ballots uncovered during audit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 2,600 ballots were not tallied on election night in Floyd County, the Secretary of State's office said.
Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said county election workers failed to upload votes from a memory card on election night. It was discovered during a statewide audit.
Prior to the discovery of these ballots, Trump had a significant lead in the majority Republican county as shown below.
TRUMP - 27,120 (70.28%)
BIDEN - 10,972 (28.43%)
JORGENSEN - 496 (1.29%)
Once the votes are certified, it should look like this in Floyd County:
TRUMP - 28,763
BIDEN - 11,837
JORGENSEN - 512
Trump received 1,643 additional votes, Biden had 865 more votes and Jorgensen had 16 new votes.
The votes will not be certified until after the audit is complete on Wednesday at midnight and will be done by the Friday deadline, according to the Secretary of state.
Biden still leads Trump by around 12,500 votes as of Tuesday evening. NBC called Biden the apparent winner of the state, however, the Associated Press has not called the race.