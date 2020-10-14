Poll shows tight races for Senate seats in Georgia

It's a contentious battle for the two Senate seats and a new poll shows that the numbers are so tight right now, they are too close to call.

ATLANTA — While all eyes are on the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Georgia has its own set of races in the spotlight.

It's been a contentious battle for the state's two Senate seats, and a new poll shows that the numbers are so tight right now, they are too close to call.

Data was collected exclusively for 11Alive in a SurveyUSA Election Poll between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12. The information was released Tuesday.

About 900 adults statewide were interviewed - 793 are registered to vote in Georgia. Here is a look at the results:

In the contest for senior Senator from Georgia:

Republican Incumbent David Perdue, 46%.

Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, 43%.

In an identical SurveyUSA poll two months ago, Perdue led by 3 points. Perdue leads by 3 points now.

The result is inside the survey's possible sources of error and cannot be considered statistically significant.

In the special election for the junior Senator from Georgia:

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock zooms to a possible lead, at 30%.

Appointed Incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler runs second at 26%.

Republican Doug Collins, who wants for Nancy Pelosi to resign, runs third, at 20%.

Others further back

Compared to an identical SurveyUSA poll two months ago, Warnock's support has nearly doubled, Loeffler and Collins are flat.

Warnock's 4-point advantage is still within the survey's possible sources of error and cannot be characterized as a "lead."

Below is a look at some of the other questions asked that pertain to the Senate races.

Voters in Georgia will elect a President and two United States Senators in November. Not everyone has a chance to vote in an election. Which best describes you? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points.

5% Not Interested

7% Not Sure If Time

11% Almost Certain

62% 100% Certain

12% Already Voted

2% Not Sure

How are you casting your ballot this year? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

33% By Mail

37% In Person Before Election Day

28% In Person On Election Day

2% Not Sure

In the November regular election for United States Senate, how do you vote? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

46% David Perdue (R)

43% Jon Ossoff (D)

3% Some Other Candidate

8% Undecided

In the November special election for United States Senate, where multiple candidates from each party all appear on the same ballot, how do you vote? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

20% Doug Collins (R)

26% Kelly Loeffler (R)

30% Raphael Warnock (D)

8% Matt Lieberman (D)

3% Ed Tarver (D)

2% Some Other Candidate

12% Undecided