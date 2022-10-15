x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Georgia democrats will be joined by President Obama for Atlanta rally

The event is in Atlanta on October 28.
Credit: AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats will be joined in Atlanta by a party heavyweight - Former President Barack Obama. 

The former president is expected to join democratic candidates on October 28 in Atlanta, according to the Georgia Democrats. The place of the rally has not been released, but the website said it is supposed to run from  4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People interested in attending can now sign up to continue receiving more information and updates about the event.

Georgia elections are less than a month away, and early voting starts on Monday. President Obama's visit will come during the week that early in-person voting closes. 

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system. 

You can read our full mission statement online. In addition, get more election resources here at 11alive.com/vote.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Activists from Republican and Democratic parties offer opinions on Warnock-Walker debate

Before You Leave, Check This Out