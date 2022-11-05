Forsyth County man challenges eligibility of more than 13,600 voters

He is allowed to challenge their eligibility under Georgia's 2021 elections law.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia voter is challenging 13,609 people's ability to cast a ballot in Forsyth County as early voting is underway in the state's primary election. And he can, under the state's new elections law.

The challenge was filed Monday by Frank Schneider, a man who identifies himself as a registered voter with the county, documents show.

In an email to Mandi Smith, the director of Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department, he said he compared the county's voter roll with the National Change of Address registry and said 13,609 people have a different address than what's listed on their voter registration.

"Please consider this my request that a hearing be held to determine these voters' eligibility to vote within Forsyth County," he writes in the email.

Under Georgia's Election Integrity Act of 2021, any voter can challenge the eligibility of voters in their city or county. This may be the largest challenge the state has seen yet.

The county's elections board is taking up Schneider's vast challenge at its previously scheduled meeting Thursday. Forsyth County election leaders are hosting weekly meetings to conduct hearings specifically to address voting eligibility and challenges ahead of Georgia's May 24 Primary Election Day.