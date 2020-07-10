Group offering free rides to metro Atlanta voting sites

Here's one way to get some help on your way to vote.

ATLANTA — If you're planning to vote in person but need a little lift, there's a group that's got you covered.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America says it will be deploying a fleet of 100 vans to bring people to polling places, throughout the early voting period in October and on Election Day.

With many metro Atlanta counties offering early voting just about every day throughout the month, that means there's plenty of time to take advantage of the offer.

Early voting begins next Monday, Oct. 12.

NACA is calling it a "Roll to the Polls" campaign. Rides can be arranged by clicking on the link above or simply calling the group at 888-495-6222.

According to the group, comprehensive safety measures are being taken to put people at ease.

"The vans will be fully stocked with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to ensure passengers remain safe from the Coronavirus and proper social distancing measures will be in effect for all passengers, drivers and staff," a release said.