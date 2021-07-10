Early voting around Atlanta for 2021 local elections | What you need to know

The early voting period in the counties begins Oct. 12.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting kicks off next Tuesday in Fulton County and other major metro Atlanta counties for this year's local elections and sales tax items.

For the most part, the elections on the ballot this year involve races for positions like mayor, city council and school board. Sales taxes are also on the ballot in Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb.

For city of Atlanta residents in Fulton and DeKalb, the ballot is packed with races for mayor, City Council, Board of Education, and municipal court judges.

Check out a sample ballot for DeKalb County that details Atlanta's races here.

In DeKalb, a one percent sales tax is on the ballot to raise more than $800 million for the DeKalb County School District, Atlanta Public Schools and City of Decatur Schools.

Fulton County has both an education sales tax and transportation sales tax on the ballot.

In Cobb County, an education sales tax of one percent to raise more than $960 million for the Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools is also on the ballot. You can see a Cobb sample ballot here.

Gwinnett County has no countywide elections this year.

The early voting period is set to run from Oct. 12-29.

In Fulton, it will be every day during that period from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In DeKalb, it will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will also be open Oct. 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 17 and 24 from noon until 5 p.m.

Cobb polls will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 16 and 23 they'll be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no Sunday early voting.