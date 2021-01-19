Fulton County elections board to conduct special meeting to re-certify results

It will be held at 9 a.m.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections will be meeting this morning to re-certify their results from the Senate runoffs earlier this month.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. 11Alive will stream the meeting in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The county's communications do not note why they need to re-certify, though according to the Georgia Secretary of State's results website Fulton updated their results Monday evening.