Commissioners at standstill on decision to fire Fulton County elections director

The move failed to get the support it needed from county commissioners.

ATLANTA — It appears Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron may be keeping his job – for now. This comes just one day after the Registration and Elections Board voted to remove him.

On Wednesday, the move failed to get the support it needed from county commissioners.

A lot of the backlash against Barron has focused on a report, addressing how Fulton handled elections over the course of the last year.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said the Board of Commissioners decided to keep Barron in place after they refused to affirm a recommendation to terminate him immediately.

“Barron has received wide praise from Republicans and Democrats, for putting in place the most extensive expansion of voting- and voter-access in Georgia history during the November Presidential and January U.S. Senate Runoff elections,” Abdur-Rahman said in a statement to 11Alive.

The motion to fire Barron was made by North Fulton Republican Commissioner Bob Ellis and seconded by North Fulton Republican Liz Hausmann. Buckhead-area Republican Lee Morris joined them and also voted yes to fire Barron.

Three Democrats, including Chairman Robb Pitts, Commissioners Marvin Arrington and Abdur-Rahman voted against firing Barron.

The Republicans’ motion failed for a lack of four affirmative votes.

Vice chair Natalie Hall is the one who sat out the vote, ultimately causing the vote to be deadlocked.

After months of observing Fulton County elections, nonpartisan monitor Carter Jones wrote up a report presented to the State Elections Board on Wednesday.

“Firing Rick Barron is not a shortcut to fixing the mismanagement inside Fulton’s elections department,” Jones said.