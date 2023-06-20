Georgia State Election Board unanimously votes against Fulton elections takeover

A review panel found in January that despite a history of problems with elections, Fulton has shown considerable improvement and did not require intervention.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia's State Election Board voted unanimously against a takeover of Fulton County's election operations on Tuesday, months after a review panel determined it wouldn't be necessary.

The review - and potential takeover vote - of local election operations by the state was one of the more contested elements to arise out of Georgia's election law changes that followed the 2020 election.

The new mechanism had raised concerns that partisan takeovers could be orchestrated by the state of local jurisdictions - like Fulton County, Georgia's largest and a Democratic stronghold.

But a bipartisan review panel found in January that despite a history of problems with elections, Fulton has shown considerable improvement and did not require the state to step in.

The State Election Board appointed the three-person panel in August 2021 after Republican lawmakers triggered the new election law's provisions to request a review of Fulton County.

Their report said that in previous years that Fulton County's elections have been plagued by “disorganization and a lack of a sense of urgency in resolving issues.” But it also noted that the county showed “significant improvement” from 2020 to 2022, that old staff members have left and “new staff can bring new energy and renewed commitment."

The Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration is a driving force behind those improvements, the report determined.

“Replacing the board would not be helpful and would in fact hinder the ongoing improvements to Fulton County elections,” it says.

The Fulton County review panel appointed by the State Election Board included Stephen Day, a Democratic appointee to the Gwinnett County election board; Ricky Kittle, a Republican appointee to the Catoosa County election board; and Ryan Germany, general counsel for the Secretary of State’s office.

The review panel considered the county's performance in 2020 and then observed pre-election, Election Day and post-election operations during the 2021 municipal elections and during the 2022 primary, general and runoff elections, the report says. The panel also relied on help from The Carter Center, which regularly monitors elections around the world and was invited to observe the 2022 general election in Fulton County.

Fulton County has “a long and well-documented history of issues administering elections,” the report says. Those include long lines, inefficiency in reporting election results and other issues. Its shortcomings were particularly pronounced during the 2020 primary election, resulting in a consent order between the county and the State Election Board that included the appointment of an independent monitor for the general election that year.

That monitor, Carter Jones, observed the county’s practices before, during and after the 2020 general election. He said he found sloppy practices and poor management but no evidence of “any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance.”

Many of the county's issues in 2020 stemmed from or were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of the county's responses to that made things even worse, the panel found.

The county's election process was more organized in 2022 than in 2021, which showed improvement over 2020, the report says. The county has made a number of changes, including implementing an inventory tracking system for elections equipment and creating new management positions and filling others, which helped to spread responsibility and improve performance in key areas, the report says.

While the county showed significant improvement, the panel recommended areas for additional work. Those include poll worker training, general organization, compliance with regulations for ballot review and reviewing polling place layout.

The controversial takeover provision in the 2021 election law allows state lawmakers who represent a county to request a review of local election officials and their practices. The State Election Board must then appoint a review panel that is required to issue a report after a thorough investigation.

The law says that if the state board finds evidence that county officials violated state election law or rules three times in the previous two election cycles and have not fixed violations, it could eventually suspend the county board. It also says the state board could remove the county board if it finds that during at least two elections over two years the county board has shown “nonfeasance, malfeasance, or gross negligence.”

If the county board is removed, the state board would appoint a temporary administrator.