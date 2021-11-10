Fulton County fires 2 election workers after allegedly shredding voter registration applications

The Secretary of State said his office is investigating.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County elections office is in the spotlight again. For the wrong reasons.

Elections director Richard Barron said two employees were fired after they allegedly shredded "a number of" paper voter registration applications.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is investigating and claimed nearly 300 applications were shredded.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts "immediately" reported it to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for investigation, the county said in a statement.

“Elections are the most important function of our government,” Chairman Pitts said. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”

In a statement, the Fulton County elections office said:

"Preliminary review suggests that employees may have checked out batches of applications for processing. Instead of fully processing them, in some instances the employees allegedly shredded some of the forms. Fellow employees reported this behavior to their supervisor on Friday morning and the employees were terminated the same day."

Raffensperger's office says that state law requires election officials to preserve elections documents related to primary or general elections for 24 months after the election.

He is now calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.

“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance. The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”

The applications in question had all been received in the last two weeks, the county said.

Fulton elections officials say that anyone who attempts to vote in an upcoming election who is found to not be registered, will be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot as they investigate.