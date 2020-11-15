Live | Fulton says they are nearly done with retally in election audit

Scroll below for updates.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A historic audit of Georgia’s election began on Friday. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

Some counties are providing live video streams of their retally process.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

11 a.m. | Watch the 11Alive special "Decision Georgia."

10:15 a.m. | Fulton County officials say they are nearly done with their retally and have already begun uploading results back to the state. They said their was a bit of a backlog on the upload due to counties only getting one software login, however, that has been resolved and the process for that is speeding up.

Watch a replay of the 10 a.m. news conference here: