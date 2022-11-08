Fulton County poll worker, son removed after social posts reportedly tied to Jan. 6 come to light

Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams would not specify the exact reason, though she tied it to social media posts that had been reported by a peer.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A poll worker and her son were removed in Fulton County early Tuesday on Election Day, officials said.

Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams would not specify the exact reason, though she tied it to social media posts that had been reported by a peer.

When asked if they were about a "threat to election security," she responded " yes" and added that "you can't take videos or photos in the election, so that's what brought it to our attention."

The Washington Post later reported the posts stemmed from Jan. 6, 2021 in which she allegedly wrote about being at the U.S. Capitol as riots overtook the building and disrupted the counting of Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election that day.

The Post reported one Facebook post called the election a "sham" and former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and that she had been tear gassed four times.

Laura Kronen identified herself as the poll worker on Twitter and gave an interview to The American Tribune online news outlet in which she said she was asked to leave over a tweet written this morning.

"Good morning! My son and I have arrived at our polling location in Fulton County to help make sure there is a free and fair election!" the tweet said.

She additionally told The American Tribune she felt a post in which she wrote, on Nov. 3, that "the only explanation for why the Democrats and all of social media is pushing the 'election results will be delayed for a few days' story is because they have to figure out ways to cheat" was a factor in her removal.

The former state director in Georgia for the Trump 2016 campaign, Seth Weathers, picked up her story on Twitter and said she was being targeted for her political beliefs.

Williams said the county had the blessing of state officials to remove the poll worker.